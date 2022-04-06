Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 29th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

NYSE ECC opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $428.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $402,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 679,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,591,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

