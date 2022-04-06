EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) & Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Head-To-Head Survey

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO N/A N/A N/A Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EACO and Universal Security Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EACO and Universal Security Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $225.24 million N/A $7.79 million $1.39 13.67 Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.54 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -37.45

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EACO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

EACO has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EACO beats Universal Security Instruments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EACO Company Profile (Get Rating)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

