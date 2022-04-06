E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target Lowered to €11.00 at UBS Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €11.50 ($12.64) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on E.On from €12.00 ($13.19) to €12.50 ($13.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on E.On from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

