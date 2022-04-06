E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 868 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 589 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $18,529.94.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $69.22.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 153,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

