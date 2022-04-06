Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Dynamite has a market cap of $15,158.22 and approximately $80,592.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00289107 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005712 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $732.47 or 0.01677792 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

