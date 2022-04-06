Dynamic (DYN) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $762.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars.

