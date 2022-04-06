DXdao (DXD) Market Cap Reaches $36.42 Million

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. DXdao has a market cap of $36.42 million and approximately $192,796.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $738.47 or 0.01688214 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.00291536 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005575 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003077 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

