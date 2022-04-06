Dvision Network (DVI) Hits Market Capitalization of $182.39 Million

Dvision Network (DVI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $182.39 million and $10.93 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00106642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

