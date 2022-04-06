Dürr (OTC:DUERF) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dürr (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €42.00 ($46.15) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC DUERF remained flat at $$36.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Dürr has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60.
