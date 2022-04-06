Dürr (OTC:DUERF) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dürr (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €42.00 ($46.15) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC DUERF remained flat at $$36.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Dürr has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60.

Get Dürr alerts:

About Dürr (Get Rating)

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.