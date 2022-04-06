Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €47.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.45 ($51.05).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.30 ($1.43) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €25.70 ($28.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($48.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

