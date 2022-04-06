Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $264.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.27.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

