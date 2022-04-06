Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,296 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

