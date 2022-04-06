Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,232 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $203.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $204.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

