Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $244.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.50. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

