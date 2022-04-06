Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 11,358 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,358 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.22.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.