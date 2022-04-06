Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average is $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

