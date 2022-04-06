Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,925 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $217.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 203.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average is $228.75. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

