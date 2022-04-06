Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $43,716,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $35,604,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $23,144,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.85.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

