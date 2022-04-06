Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 166.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,867,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH opened at $274.43 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $268.51 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.65 and a 200 day moving average of $303.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

