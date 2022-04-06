Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover stock opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

