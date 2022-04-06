Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $498.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.05. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $281.01 and a one year high of $638.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.82.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

