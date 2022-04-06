Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

