Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 59,621 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 85.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $59.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

