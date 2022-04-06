Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 11,737 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

