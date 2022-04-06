Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,904 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,933,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

NYSE:DUK opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

