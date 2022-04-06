Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

