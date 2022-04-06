Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.
About Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dufry (DFRYF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.