Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$26.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.33.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.03. 38,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,329. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$20.91 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.67 per share, with a total value of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

