DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 9.2%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.30. 589,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,429,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $78,258,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

