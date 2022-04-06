DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.50

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

