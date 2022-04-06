Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up to $14.77

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.11. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 9,187 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $603.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,994. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after buying an additional 53,198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

