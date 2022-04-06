DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down to $127.21

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.21, but opened at $114.45. DoorDash shares last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 101,638 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.94.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,099 shares of company stock worth $59,300,303 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.