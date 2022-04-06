Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Donegal Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

