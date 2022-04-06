Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Doman Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$664.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.55.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$618.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group (Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

