Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.14 and last traded at $235.92. Approximately 74,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,063,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.67 and a 200 day moving average of $217.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

