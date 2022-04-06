DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.94.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.02. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.6% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in DocuSign by 1,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in DocuSign by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

