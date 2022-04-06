DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -306.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.59.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

