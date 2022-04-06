Dock Price Tops $0.0446 (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $33.45 million and $12.90 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dock has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00276794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00036392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00106457 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 749,480,673 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

