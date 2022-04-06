DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $32.41

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $31.10. DLocal shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 3,352 shares.

DLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

