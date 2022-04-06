DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.90.

DLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

DLO stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. DLocal has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

