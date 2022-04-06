DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -258.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

