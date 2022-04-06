DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading Up 1.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 31,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMCAF)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.