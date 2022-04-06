DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

DHT opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.39. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

