Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

