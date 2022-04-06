Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

IBM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.83. 55,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.