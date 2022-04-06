Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 2,113 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,211,000 after acquiring an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,585. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

