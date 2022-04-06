Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($54.92).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($54.40) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.27 ($0.30) on Friday, reaching €30.76 ($33.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,972 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($33.49) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($41.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.97.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

