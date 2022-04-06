Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.15 ($69.40).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.40 ($68.57) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of DPW traded down €1.07 ($1.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €41.27 ($45.35). The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,915 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($45.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.19.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

