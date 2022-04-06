Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €112.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €118.00 ($129.67) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of VCISY traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 78,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,736. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

