Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €112.00

Apr 6th, 2022

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €118.00 ($129.67) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of VCISY traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 78,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,736. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Vinci (Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

