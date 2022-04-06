Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 251 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.60. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $337.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

