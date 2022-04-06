Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 557 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,559,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

